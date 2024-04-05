Watch Now
Anglers will soon be able to fish year-round at two locations in Yellowstone National Park

Year-round fishing begins Nov. 1, 2024 on portions of the Madison and Gardner rivers in Yellowstone National Park.
NPS/Neal Herbert
Posted at 1:45 PM, Apr 05, 2024
On Nov. 1, 2024, two locations in Yellowstone National Park will see expanded, year-round fishing access.

A park news release says the two locations are on the Madison River from the Wyoming/Montana state line, downstream to the park boundary near the West Entrance in West Yellowstone; and on the Gardner River from Osprey Falls downstream to the confluence with the Yellowstone River near the North Entrance in Gardiner.

Other fishing areas in the park will remain available during the standard fishing season from the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Oct. 31 each year.

The 2024 Yellowstone annual fishing permit will be valid May 25 through Dec. 31, 2024. Beginning in 2025, the annual fishing permit will be valid for the calendar year, January through December.

