Bivens Creek and Cloudrest fires uncontained as firefighting efforts intensify

MADISON COUNTY — The Bivens Creek and Cloudrest Fires remain active; The Bivens Creek Fire is at 1,932 acres, and the Cloudrest Fire is at 1,156 acres.

The Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 6 assumed control of both fires on August 17, bringing additional resources for full suppression efforts.

Weather conditions contributed to reduced fire activity over the weekend, but warmer temperatures and lower humidity are expected today. Increased smoke may impact nearby communities, including Pony, Harrison, and Bozeman. Residents can find air quality updates at www.airnow.gov/wildfires.

Road closures are in effect for public and firefighter safety. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is also in place, prohibiting drones and private aircraft in the area to ensure safe firefighting operations.

Cloudrest Fire: Despite slight growth, the fire remains in a high-altitude area. Crews will establish direct firelines on the north and west edges, focusing on protecting the Indian Creek watershed.

Bivens Creek Fire: The fire is advancing eastward and may rapidly grow in the coming days. Direct lines will be constructed on the western flank to protect surrounding structures.