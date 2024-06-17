Zachary Norman sentenced to prison for 2022 fatal shooting in Three Forks

BOZEMAN — Zachary Norman, the man accused of fatally shooting two brothers in Three Forks on Jan. 15, 2022, has been sentenced after being found guilty of deliberate homicide in the death of Chase Estabrook.

District Court Judge John Brown sentenced Norman to 100 years in the Montana State Prison on the deliberate homicide charge on Monday, June 17, 2024.

In an April bench trial, Judge Brown found Norman not guilty of deliberate homicide in the death of Chase's brother, Brendan Estabrook. On Monday, Norman was also given a concurrent 10-year sentence for evidence tampering and another 10 years on a weapons enhancement to be served consecutively.

Norman was initially tried in July 2023, resulting in a hung jury on both deliberate homicide charges. The state re-filed the charges, leading to April's bench trial in front of Judge Brown.

