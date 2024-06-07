Man allegedly crashes into multiple vehicles at Bozeman Beach

BOZEMAN — Scary moments Thursday night in the Bozeman Beach area in North Bozeman as a driver allegedly slammed into several cars.

It happened around 8 p.m. According to Bozeman Police, the suspect first drove a white Suburban into parked cars in the Bozeman Beach parking lot, striking one car with a woman inside. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect, identified in charging documents as 21-year-old Trenton Turnquist of Belgrade, reportedly struck four vehicles in the Bozeman Beach parking lot before driving away.

Turnquist then allegedly drove out on Manley Road and hit three more vehicles parked outside of MAP Brewing. MTN News spoke to one woman who was in MAP and came outside to find her car smashed up.

Charging documents say police located Turnquist near the intersection of Rouse Avenue and Griffin Drive. A white Suburban was crashed in a ditch nearby. Turnquist was allegedly belligerent and verbally abusive and displayed signs of impairment.

Police say they found a suspected bag of psilocybin mushrooms in Turnquist's vehicle. He was arrested on charges of criminal endangerment, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.

Turnquist is due in Gallatin County Justice Court Friday morning.

Developing story. Check back for updates.