PREVIEW: The Montana State Spring Rodeo

BOZEMAN — Montana State is set to host its annual spring rodeo Thursday through Sunday in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The MSU men come into the spring ranked first in the regional standings. They’re in another tight race with Montana Western this year. The Bobcats have 3,417.5 points, narrowly leading the Bulldogs who have 3,375.5.

The Bobcats won three out of their five fall rodeos, while Western won the other two. Steer wrestling is the strong suit for this year’s Bobcats, as they have five athletes in the top 13 for that event in the Big Sky Region. Sophomores Traver Johnson and Jaden Whitman, a Belgrade native, rank first and second, respectively.

The MSU women are in a different position coming into this spring than last season, as their roster is filled with a younger core than recent years. They enter the spring rodeo coming off a fall performance totaling 1,686.16 points, behind MSU-Northern, which tallied 1,998.5.

The Bobcats won their second rodeo at Northwest College and finished second in three other events.

Three Forks native Tayla Moeykens, a senior who has the experience of winning a national championship for MSU, enters this spring rodeo first in barrel racing and third in breakaway roping.

The spring rodeo will be broadcast on the MTN channel.