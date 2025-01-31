Out and about: Vienne bakery and cafe brings a taste of France to Bozeman

BOZEMAN — I bet you didn't know that there is a little slice of France right off of Babcock Street in Bozeman.

If anyone knows French baking and cuisine, it's Anna Mendoza, owner of Vienne in Bozeman.

“Everybody says the test of a true croissant is the butter croissant, the plain croissant. You really get to experience the entire texture,” Mendoza says.

It's not just croissants that Mendoza is serving up.

“Once you cut into it and taste that chocolate, it's all you taste, it's awesome,” says Andrea Greenburg who is visiting Bozeman and eating a delectable treat.

Greenburg says when she came to Vienne, she was pleasantly surprised.

“Does it feel like you're in a part of France just sitting right here?” I asked Greenburg.

“Oui! C'est tres magnifique!” She responds enthusiastically in French.

Which was exactly Anna’s goal when opening Vienne.

“I have had a lot of people saying they haven't had croissants like this since they’ve been to France; it's very nostalgic for them which is super rewarding. That's why I do what I do, to make people happy and make those memories happen,” Mendoza says.

MTN News Anna Mendoza, owner of Vienne in Bozeman

Vienne, literally meaning “come here” in French, is also the name of the little town Anna fell in love with during her pastry internship in France.

Anna is originally from Great Falls but after experiencing French culture she wanted to bring it back to Montana.

“Opening a bakery is so much work, so much work and so many hours, and it kind of takes over your life for a while,” Mendoza says.

All of those early mornings baking and expanding their menu beyond baked goods is starting to pay off. Vienne is one of 20 nationwide semifinalists for a James Beard Outstanding Bakery Award.

“To be recognized for all of that hard work is amazing. It feels like what we are doing is actually being, like, seen and it makes a difference,” Mendoza says.

MTN News

The James Beard Award is considered to be among the nation's most prestigious honors in culinary and food.

“That's what makes the hard work worth it is making people happy and making them feel like you can escape for a second,” Mendoza says.

As Andrea indulges in macrons and a chocolate galette, “It is unexpected, there are a lot of different places where you can sit and hangout, but this one is very special with the bread and the desserts and everything that they offer.”

James Beard Award winners will be announced in the spring.