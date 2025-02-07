Out and About: The Landing at Big Sky's One&Only resort brings Montana flair to alpine cuisine

BIG SKY — A gondola ride to Big Sky's new One&Only resort offers breathtaking mountain views and a unique experience.

Marketing Director Tyler Gutierrez tells me everyone is greeted the same at One&Only resorts across the world.

The Landing at Big Sky's One&Only resort brings Montana flair to alpine cuisine

"The hand over the heart, we really want to do things and act from the heart here and make sure everyone feels welcome in this place," Gutierrez says.

As we sat down in The Landing restaurant at the Sky Lodge, mountain views surrounded us in a complete 360 of glass paneling.

"Whether people are from here or from out of town, everyone who walks into our dining area and sees these views has the same astonished wow look on their faces," Gutierrez says.

Being the first One&Only resort in the US, Gutierrez tells me they wanted a modern Montana approach.

"We are here, I think, a little after lunchtime, so it is kind of that après vibe," Gutierrez says.

Après ski is the social activities and entertainment following a day's skiing.

"It is very much meant to be on point with the local Big Sky and Montana community and food inspiration, and at the same time, we are bringing that international infusion offering, too," Gutierrez says.

Executive Chef Matt Dahlkemper's primary goal is melding alpine classics and modern Montana flair.

As Chef Dahlkemper prepares tonight's homemade pasta, he says most offerings are farm-to-table.

"Every piece of beef, pork, chicken, it's all from Montana ranches. Our grains and chickpeas that we use in the hummus are all raised in the state," Chef Dahlkemper says.

Chef Dahlkemper isn't afraid to get creative working under celebrity chefs and opening restaurants, including at big-name resorts like the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Stepping into his role as executive chef at the One&Only he says is a chance to put his unique signature on the cuisine.

"Every time I see a chicken schnitzel go out, it makes me so happy just because it's so big, and the beignet we are doing now is this big. It is the beignet singular tense," Chef Dahlkemper says.

With funky fare and refined vibes, folks coming straight off the mountain can enjoy a pint of beer from a glass boot.

A vibe Chef Dahlkemper is calling, "The Swiss Alps meets New York City cowboy."

Don't worry, you don't need to be a tourist to enjoy the One&Only offerings.

"We want to offer all of that to the local Big Sky community, the Bozeman community, and the greater Montana community as well," Gutierrez says.