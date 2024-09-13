Out and About: New owners of Belgrade's Madison River Brewing Company excited for the future

BELGRADE — Madison River Brewing Company has been around for nearly 20 years. Now, there is a lot more on the horizon for them under new ownership.

Eric Thomasetti and his business partner John Acheson coached Belgrade High School softball together. They consider Madison River Brewery their watering hole.

"When we heard it was selling and then potentially not selling and maybe closing, we couldn't let a place like this, as iconic as this, close," Thomasetti says.

Thomasetti would frequent the establishment as he was the building complex manager for 10 years.

"This is our think place; this is where we come after games and practices to figure things out for the field. As I said, this has been a staple for our friends and family. This is where we meet when we all get together," Thomasetti says.

On September 8, they hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce.

"We opened at noon that day, and it was packed noon until closing at eight o'clock. We had a line, we had a line wrapped around tables and out the door," Thomasetti says.

Lead brewer Michael Kilkuts has been whipping up fresh beer at Madison River for over two years. He says he's enjoying the new vibes.

"It's been awesome! There's a new energy here, and I am super excited for the future," Kilkuts says.

Just how special is Madison River Beer?

"It's something you go around the state, and everybody knows Madison River. Or Salmon Fly or something of the sort."

Thomasetti emphasizes that it is beer made by Montanans for Montanans.

"Rarely will you catch me drinking anything that's not Montana-made. I love our breweries here and do my best to support every local brewery in Montana," Kilkuts says.

Salmon Fly Honey Rye, Dropper IPA, to name a few.

"We think this is Montana beer. We want to stand out with that. We want to stand out with that. We want to make sure everybody knows Madison River," Thomasetti says.

He says growth is on the horizon for the company.

"Keeping the theme of this place alive and what it stands for, as well as its growth. We want to make this famous in the state again. We want to get back to the production levels that it once was and even surpass that," Thomasetti says.

Also, there is an emphasis on community engagement, not just alcohol.

"Not just in the beer and alcohol world, we want to support sports programs, we want to support community events and be a brand that isn't just beer but also excels in beer," Thomasetti says.

Madison River is currently open every day from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.