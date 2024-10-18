Out and About: La Chatelaine's renowned hot chocolate, tea time bring taste of France to Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A downtown Bozeman chocolate shop offers up a little taste of France; however, in the nearly two decades it has been operating, it has served up a lot more than chocolate.

Pierre Grochowski was not surprised when USA Today rated the hot chocolate at La Chatelaine as one of the best cups in the country.

“The hot chocolate is very strong and very rich; you'll see when we pour it. It’s thick, and it's not something diluted; it tastes very good,” Grochowski says.

He and his wife Shannon have been chocolatiers long before they started their Bozeman business in 2006.

“We both were doing chocolate on our own before we met, and we both had some culinary experience. We took some more training and then she started this on her own in the beginning where I was just helping at night,” Grochowski says.

Now La Chatelaine has grown so much. They owe their success to the community.

“I think it's because Bozeman is well-traveled, so there is a connection around here and people find us. And, we have had because of Bozeman some famous clients,” Grochowski says.

Grochowski wanted to bring a bit of his French culture to the Rocky Mountains.

“We are a company that is very influenced by my origins. But that's why our chocolates are diverse and there are different flavors that you would never see in France,” Grochowski says.

With over 40 flavor variations, huckleberry had to sneak its way in there. But it is not just chocolate—at La Chatelaine's exclusive reservation-only teatime, Grochowski bakes goodies.

“Today I did some tarte tatin. It's an apple tarte that's cooked upside down and caramelized; it's a French specialty,” Grochowski says.

He serves it up on the three-tiered goodie tray, a special treat for tea time which only happens Thursdays at 2 p.m.

The tea also comes directly from Paris. Grochowski says many regulars enjoy the teatime and they even have had some children's birthday parties. But in their small French-inspired storefront they can only seat up to eight people for tea. If you can't celebrate your birthday at the shop, they even make special celebration cakes you can take home.

For Grochowski, it's all about family.

“We have five kids together, so it's like this business is our sixth kid. Our kids were all involved, and they all moved out now but it's a business that's thriving,” Grochowski says.

As La Chatelaine gears up for the holiday season, they pause their tea time after Thanksgiving.

But hot chocolate can be enjoyed all year long, especially on chilly days like today.