Out and About: It's Halloween year-round at Belgrade's Revamped Coffee Company

Halloween might be in October, but the spooky season is year-round at a coffee shop in Belgrade, where they serve Coffee, goblins, and ghosts.

Belgrade local Bradley Beck, can't get enough of Revamped Coffee Company. He brings his dog, King, every day.

"I originally started coming to Revamped because I'm kind of a punk rocker, and their vibe is a little bit punk rock gothic," Beck says.

Owners Taysha and Kat Timmer felt the theme made sense to them.

"It comes from her love of Halloween of all things. She was born on Friday, October 13, and her dad loved all things Halloween, and I'm a big Halloween lover myself, but unfortunately, he passed away a couple of years ago, and she got the baton, and she just went with it. We said, you know what? We got to do something different and diverse, and we opened this place not knowing how it would go, and it just took off from there," says Kat's partner, Taysha Timmer.

MTN News

Before they opened in the summer of 2022, they were nervous about how Montanans would react.

"I heard people say, 'Are you sure that will work?' You know, and we said we actually aren't sure! So we put our necks out there. The first year was entirely too scary. We keep getting more enthusiastic with each person who comes through because they are the reason we keep going," says Kat.

They tell me they spend hours curating their menu of over 50 drinks.

"At the end of the day, we end up making a special, and we want to be creative and out of the box, and we set that bar high, so that's why we are here," Kat says.

This month's special is centered around sharks and an outreach initiative.

"We donate to the Gills Club, a non-profit foundation in Florida. It is a STEM-based initiative that connects women scientists worldwide with young girls who want to learn about ocean conservation, so 10 cents of every July special gets donated at the end of the month," Taysha says.

They also have a passion for community outreach, including having a little library where people can access free literature. They also share that they are one of two free food pantries in Belgrade.

"We set up a food pantry in hopes of curbing that a little bit, so we restock that once a month out of our own pockets. Then, once a month, we do food drives on Saturdays. If you bring a non-perishable bag of food, you get a free coffee of your choice."

There's a reason folks keep coming back: "If you choose to patronize one coffee place amongst all of the boring stands, come to the fun one," Bradley says.

Revamped Coffee is already planning its Oct. 26 trunk-or-treat. This year, they hope to have many vendors and an opportunity for the community to get together and celebrate Halloween in a not-so-scary way.