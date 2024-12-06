Out and About: Bozeman's Christmas Stroll a downtown tradition that spans generations

BOZEMAN — Downtown Bozeman is usually quite busy; however, this weekend, hundreds of people will line the streets for the 44th annual Christmas Stroll.

The Bozeman Christmas stroll was one of the first in the state.

The general manager of Chalet Sports, Tom Czech, has attended the stroll for 25 years.

“What really drew me to this town back then is its small-town community feel, and even though we are growing, I still feel we have that connection,” Czech says.

In photos from the Gallatin History Museum, downtown Bozeman's holiday spirit has remained the same.

Gallatin History Museum

“It is immaculate to have just that family feel and see all the other families with the young ones,” Czech says.

But if there's one thing about Bozeman, “It could be negative 20, or it could be 50 and the whole town's out here,” Czech says.

Downtown Bozeman Association Director Ellie Staley remembers the coldest stroll.

“My car registered as negative 28 degrees,” Staley says.

Gallatin History Museum

With crowds as big as 7,000 people, she says, “The Bozeman Christmas Stroll really is one of our most beloved traditions in Bozeman."

Over the years, some things have stayed the same, especially special guest appearances.

“The Baxter Hotel is such a symbolic building in downtown Bozeman, so Santa pictures started there,” Staley says.

Like this photo of old saint Nick circa 1975, strutting the streets of Bozeman.

Gallatin History Museum

Staley says most importantly, “It is all about the folks involved and the nonprofits and everyone who attends."

Czech says that the small-town feel will remain relevant as Bozeman grows.

“That really brings everyone together, and you get that feeling back,” Czech says.

For more information about this year's stroll, visit the Downtown Bozeman Christmas Stroll web page.