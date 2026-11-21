BOZEMAN — As the Bobcats prepare to take on the Grizzlies at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, many players who will take the field have received athletic scholarships, a program the university is proud of and student-athletes are grateful for.

WATCH STORY HERE:

Record Blue and Gold Gala fundraising helps fund MSU athletic scholarships

Sophomore Sailor Graham is on a full-ride scholarship to play for the Montana State University women’s golf team.

Graham, who is majoring in sociology and psychology, is one of many MSU student-athletes who benefit from athletic scholarships.

“They honestly do everything, which is amazing,” Graham said. “They cover housing. As a freshman, they would cover room and board. My whole tuition and classes and everything is paid for. Obviously, I get gear. They kind of set us up for everything.”

The scholarships are funded through donations. The annual Blue and Gold Gala raised nearly $1 million, a record for the event, according to Leon Costello, MSU’s director of athletics.

“That total was equivalent to about 37 in-state scholarships,” Costello said. “It is our largest total by far, eclipsing about $600,000 the year before.”

Costello said MSU gives out roughly 200 to 210 full scholarships each year. For in-state scholarships, he said the cost is about $35,000 to cover tuition, fees, room, board and books.

Costello said the university hopes to break the fundraising record again next year.

“Our goal will definitely be over $1 million next year,” Costello said.

The scholarship money supports student-athletes across MSU’s sports programs, but for Graham, the support of the women’s golf team goes beyond financial help.

“It’s so incredible, and putting talent aside, we’re obviously a very talented school, but the community, the faculty, the admin, everyone’s just so invested in our program, and it’s incredible to be a part of,” Graham said.

As the Bobcats take on the Grizzlies this weekend, the football players on the field represent the largest number of athletic scholarship recipients at MSU.

