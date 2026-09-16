Femi Kessington joined the KBZK/MTN News team in September of 2026 after graduating from Siena University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sports Communications, with double minors in Journalism and Psychology. During his time in college, he was a part of Siena’s SCTV Communications program, participated in TV studio club where he co-hosted a sports show, and interned at his university’s student-run radio station WVCR 88.3 FM ‘The Saint.’

Being a Nigerian immigrant moving all the way to Rochester, NY, with hearing loss at one year old, you can imagine Femi has had a lot of stories to tell throughout his young life. Femi has a huge love for basketball and was fortunate to continue that love as a scout team player for his alma mater’s women’s basketball team (Go Saints!) He also likes to work out, watch TV shows and movies, hang out with loved ones, and take a walk around nature.

Everyone has a story to be told, and the truth deserves to be told. If you have a news tip that needs to be shared, know anywhere to play pickup basketball or even have suggestions on what the beautiful state of Montana has to offer, give me an email at femi.kessington@kbzk.com

