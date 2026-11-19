GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. — Former Gallatin County Undersheriff Jeremy Kopp pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three charges, including two felony counts of sexual abuse of children.

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New details emerge as former Gallatin County undersheriff pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of children charges

Kopp appeared for his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon via video from the Broadwater County Detention Center. Judge Peter Ohman outlined the charges against him.

“You’re charged with three counts. First is criminal defamation, a misdemeanor. Second is sexual abuse of children, a felony. Third is sexual abuse of children, a felony,” Ohman said.

According to court documents, a Butte resident reported to law enforcement in March 2026 that someone had sent him sexual photos of a woman he knew. The resident alleged Kopp, a former Gallatin County undersheriff who was serving as jail administrator at the time, was involved.

Gallatin Media Center Kopp was appointed undersheriff in 2021. He was reassigned as jail administrator in 2025. Kopp resigned earlier this year.

After Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer was made aware of the allegations, court documents state he reviewed Kopp’s work phone and found text messages showing Kopp responding to online listings advertising the woman for sexual encounters.

Kopp allegedly impersonated the woman and communicated with people through Kik, a free messaging app, using a profile that included her actual personal information. The profile described her as “a mom and a slut for random hung men.”

The case was then referred to the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

During a further review of Kopp’s work phone, investigators found several sexual images of an unidentified female who appeared to be between 16 and 18 years old, according to court documents. Investigators later learned Kopp knew the girl.

When investigators contacted her, the girl confirmed she was as young as 15 in some of the images, which had been altered to make it appear as though she was engaged in sexual activity. Kopp allegedly distributed those photos online.

Back in court Wednesday, Ohman asked Kopp to enter a plea to all three charges.

“How do you plead to counts one, two, and three, guilty or not guilty?” Ohman asked.

“Not guilty, Your Honor,” Kopp responded.

Ohman did not set a bond for Kopp.

“The court will agree to release Mr. Kopp on his own recognizance,” Ohman said.

Following Kopp’s arrest on Tuesday, the Gallatin County sheriff’s office sent a statement:

In April 2026, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office became aware of allegations involving former Deputy Jeremy Kopp. As with any serious allegations, he was immediately placed on administrative leave, and both administrative and criminal investigations were initiated.

As part of the administrative process, Deputy Kopp was afforded due process rights consistent with agency policy and applicable law. Mr. Kopp resigned from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office before the administrative process was completed.

The criminal investigation was referred to and continued by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). DCI recently completed its investigation.

As a result of that investigation, it is our understanding that a felony arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Kopp on two counts of Sexual Abuse of Children and one misdemeanor count of Criminal Defamation. The warrant was issued on or about November 17, 2026.

At this time, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is not aware of any ongoing threat to public safety related to this matter.

Because criminal proceedings are ongoing, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is unable to provide additional details regarding the allegations or evidence. Questions concerning the criminal investigation should be directed to the Gallatin County Attorney's Office.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office remains committed to professional accountability, transparency, and maintaining the trust of the community we serve.

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