UPDATED: 11-18-2026, 1:40 p.m. — A Public Statement from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, November 18th, 2026, has been released:

"The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is providing the following information regarding former Deputy Jeremy Kopp.

In April 2026, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office became aware of allegations involving former Deputy Jeremy Kopp. As with any serious allegations, he was immediately placed on administrative leave, and both administrative and criminal investigations were initiated.

As part of the administrative process, Deputy Kopp was afforded due process rights consistent with agency policy and applicable law. Mr. Kopp resigned from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office before the administrative process was completed.

The criminal investigation was referred to and continued by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). DCI recently completed its investigation.

As a result of that investigation, it is our understanding that a felony arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Kopp on two counts of Sexual Abuse of Children and one misdemeanor count of Criminal Defamation. The warrant was issued on or about November 17, 2026.

At this time, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is not aware of any ongoing threat to public safety related to this matter.

Because criminal proceedings are ongoing, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is unable to provide additional details regarding the allegations or evidence. Questions concerning the criminal investigation should be directed to the Gallatin County Attorney's Office.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office remains committed to professional accountability, transparency, and maintaining the trust of the community we serve."

BOZEMAN - Former Gallatin County Undersheriff arrested and charged with sexual abuse of children. Sheriff Dan Springer confirmed to MTN News that 51-year-old Jeremy Kopp was arrested Tuesday night and is being held in a detention center outside of Gallatin County.

Kopp was appointed undersheriff in 2021. He was reassigned as jail administrator in 2025. Kopp resigned earlier this year. He is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of criminal defamation. Kopp is expected to make an initial appearance in Justice Court Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

