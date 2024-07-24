Montana high school student to circumnavigate US by plane

HELENA — Joshua Schwerin is taking off Wednesday on a 10-day journey he hopes will land him in the record books.

At 17, his goal is to become the youngest pilot in command to circumnavigate the US by air. He’s doing this to raise awareness of the need for aviation mechanics and to help Montana high school graduates pursue an education in the field.

“There's a huge shortage and huge need for aviation mechanics. And I think a lot of people think about becoming a mechanic or engineer or a pilot, but aviation mechanics are just kind of overlooked and there's a huge need and huge benefit to actually becoming an aviation mechanic,” says Schwerin.

Schwerin is trying to raise $100,000 to fund nine full-tuition scholarships for Helena College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology Program.

“Helena College is the only FAA-certified aviation mechanic program in the state. And so, that's why I picked it to kind of raise awareness and raise support for the program,” says Schwerin.

After attaining his pilot’s license 2 weeks ago, he plans to fly north to the Canadian border and take off clockwise around the US. His mother will be joining him as he’s still too young to make some adult purchases.

“My mom will be flying with me. I'm pilot in command. And so, my mom will just be there as a safety pilot. And we’ll, and since I can't get my own hotel reservation, she’ll help with things like that,” says Schwerin.

They will take off and land at various airports throughout the US near the border where they will continue on the journey from the same point outside of the country. Schwerin has a passion for engineering and aviation, a passion he hopes others will find an interest in as there are plenty of job opportunities for aviation mechanics. This growing field of aircraft and avionics equipment mechanics and technicians is projected to have nearly 13,000 openings each year, on average from 2022-2032.

“The projected employment openings over the next decade are just staggering. 10s of thousands of employee shortages across our country. So, it's really important that we encourage more folks to go into this industry,” says Sandy Bauman, Dean/CEO of Helena College.

Currently, enrollment is full at Helena College’s aviation program, and they are starting a waitlist.