HELENA - Montana Lottery officials announced Friday the winning numbers for the Montana Millionaire drawing.
This year, the game offered five $1 million prizes.
Watch: Montana Millionaire winning ticket numbers announced
Montana Lottery announces Montana Millionaire winning numbers
The winning numbers are:
#1: 200837
#2: 315500
#3: 387095
#4: 582688
#5: 589431
If you have a winning ticket, visit: https://montanalottery.com/claim-your-prize/
The locations of winning tickets will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 27.
The Montana Millionaire game offered 620,000 tickets this year. All tickets sold out in just over 6 hours.
