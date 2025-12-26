Three killed after car collides with semi-truck on Interstate 90 near Drummond

A fatal crash on Interstate 90 killed three people Tuesday when their car spun into oncoming traffic and collided with a semi-truck.

The crash happened December 23 when a Hyundai Elantra carrying three people was traveling westbound on I-90 near Drummond in Powell County. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which spun through the median and into the path of an eastbound Volvo tractor-trailer.

The Montana Highway Patrol report said the impact split the Elantra into three pieces. One section came to rest on the interstate and caught fire, while a second piece landed beyond the flames. The third piece remained trapped under the semi-trailer.

The truck went off the right side of the road, crashed through a right-of-way fence and came to a stop.

All three occupants of the Elantra were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were a 40-year-old woman from Missoula who was driving, a 31-year-old man from Marion, and a 9-year-old boy. The boy's town was not listed on the report.

The driver of the truck, a 34 year old man from Ogden, UT, was not injured.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating speed as a factor of the crash. The interstate was wet and icy at the time of the crash.