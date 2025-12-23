Missoula area pastor, realtors organization settle religious freedom, discrimination case

MISSOULA — For more than four years, a Missoula-area pastor has been at the center of a legal battle over his religious beliefs and his work as a practicing realtor.

The Missoula Organization of Realtors (MOR) and Pastor Brandon Huber, a part time real estate agent, have settled a years long religious freedom and discrimination case.

In 2021, Huber, withdrew his then Clinton-based church from a food bank program distributing free lunches which included a flier celebrating Pride Month.

Huber wrote a letter to his congregation sharing the church would no longer partner with the Missoula Food Bank over the fliers since they contradict the church’s teachings. His letter stated the church would distribute meals on its own.

A complaint was filed by a third party with MOR against Huber stating his withdrawal allegedly involved hate speech. The complaint also states the National Realtors Association’s ethics code prohibits such conduct in all areas of a realtor's life not only while on the job.

Watch MTN's Emily Brown report here:

Missoula Pastor Settles Religious Freedom Case With Realtors Organization

A now dismissed lawsuit with the Missoula District Court said Huber was fined $5,000 and suspended from utilizing a needed listing service, making practicing real estate almost impossible.

In July 2025, the Liberty Counsel, a national Christian organization working for religious freedom and First Amendment rights sent a letter to MOR and the National Association of Realtors stating the federal Fair Housing Act and Due Process were violated, and Huber was discriminated against due to his religious beliefs.

If action by MOR was not taken, Liberty Counsel said in their letter they would file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Now, the Missoula Organization of Realtors and Pastor Brandon Huber have reached an agreement.

Jim Bachand, MOR CEO shared in a statement: “MOR does not comment on the results of ethics hearings which are confidential or the terms of any settlement agreement but can confirm that in October MOR rescinded the discipline originally imposed on Mr. Huber in July 2022.”

In a press release sent to MTN News, Huber shared, “Pastor Huber is eager to reenter the real estate profession and resume serving his clients with integrity, excellence, and care.”

The press release continues, “Pastor Huber remains committed to: Standing boldly for religious freedom, Upholding biblical truth, Pressing on through persecution, Supporting others who find themselves in battles for their faith."