Montana Folk Festival announces first 7 confirmed performers for 2024

BUTTE — The Montana Folk Festival has announced the first seven confirmed performers for the 2024 edition of the event, slated for July 12, 13, and 14 in Uptown Butte.

According to a media release, more than 20 acts representing a diversity of musical and cultural traditions will perform across the festival's six stages.

Here are the first seven announced performers:



Jerry Douglas Band (Bluegrass, Nashville, TN)

Los Texmaniacs (Texas Conjunto, San Antonio, TX)

El Laborintino del Coco (Bomba Fusion, New York, NY)

Sheryl Cormier (Cajun Accordion, Carencro, LA)

Le Vent du Nord (Quebecois, Saint-Antoine-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada)

Fran Grace (Sacred Steel Gospel, Toledo, OH)

Fred Thomas (R&B/Funk, New York, NY)

You can learn more about each artist above at the Montana Folk Festival website.

Admission to the festival is free for all performance, although the release states attendees are urged to donate $25 per individual or $35 per family "to sustain the festival this year and for years to come."

Donations can also be made ahead of the festival by mail: Montana Folk Festival, P.O. Box 696, Butte, MT 59703. You can also make an online donation via PayPal.

"This will be the 12th year of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte,” Festival Director George Everett stated in the release, "after the first three years as the National Folk Festival in Montana from 2008-2010."

Everett said the first seven announced acts only represent one-third of what's to come for the 2024 festival.

The Montana Folk Festival is produced by Mainstreet Uptown Butte with major partnership and support from Butte-Silver Bow County and the Imagine Butte Collaborative in cooperation with the BSB Tourism Business Improvement District. Artistic programming services are provided by the National Council for the Traditional Arts.