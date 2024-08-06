Montana Army National Guard welcomes new officers

HELENA — In the video above, Allie Kaiser reports on the commissioning of five new officers into the Montana Army National Guard.
The Montana National Guard provided the following information in a news release:
The Montana Army National Guard’s (MTARNG) 208th Regional Training Institute (RTI), Officer Candidate School (OCS), will be graduating and commissioning 5 new second lieutenants from Class 67 on Sunday, August 4, at 10:00 a.m.
The officer candidate school provides additional educational and training opportunities for candidates to promote in rank and advance their career. The program consists of two phases and lasts for 18-months. The graduates are enlisted members of the Montana Army National Guard who meet all educational, legal, physical, and medical commissioning requirements.
This class will be going on to serve in our Joint Forces Headquarters, and Aviation, Combat Sustainment Support, and Combined Arms Battalions.
The officers to commission are as follows:
R. Daniel Erekson completed his bachelor’s in computer science at Universidad Mexicana and will commission as a signal officer. He will drill with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 190th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Billings.
Liam James Hassett completed his Bachelor of Science in forestry resource management and an Associate of Science in fire science at the University of Montana and will defer his commission to a later date. He will return to drill with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion as a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer and aircrew member in Helena.
David Kronner completed his bachelor’s in exercise science at Montana State University and will commission as a quartermaster officer. He will drill with India Company, 145th Support Battalion in Fort Harrison.
Tanner O’Connell completed his bachelor’s in psychology at James Madison University and will commission as an infantry officer. He will drill with Bravo Company, 163rd Combined Arms Battalion in Missoula.
Hunter Schmidt completed his Bachelor of Science in biology and will commission as a military intelligence officer. He will drill with the Joint Force Headquarters in Fort Harrison.