COLUMBIA FALLS — A Christmas trip to the slopes turned frightening for one snowboarder who went off course, but thanks to North Valley Search and Rescue, among others, the holiday had a happy ending.

An 18-year-old snowboarder was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Day at Whitefish Mountain Resort at Chair One. When he didn't return to the lodge, North Valley and Flathead Valley Search and Rescue teams were dispatched for a rescue mission.

"We got a call from a deputy about a snowboarder that had gone missing. He had been on the backside but on the frontside also, so we put out an active 911 alert to our members asking for snow mobiliers," North Valley Rescue Association President Julie Balch said. "The parking lot up there, we loaded up with a bunch of our mountain sleds."

Watch to learn more about the rescue:

Christmas rescue mission finds missing snowboarder safe in cabin on Big Mountain

But this rescue mission was different, as the missing teen not only left tracks, but also did the best thing he could do in the situation.

"I noticed that there were footprints in the snow, kept following those and it led us to the cabin," Balch said.

The 18-year-old was awaiting rescue in what's called the "survival cabin," which is stocked with wood and maintained by the Flathead Snowmobile Association.

"He had a roasty fire going, he was warm, he was dry, he was very excited to see us and we were very excited to see him," Balch said.

The snowboarder found his way to the cabin due to the grooming of snowmobile paths by the Flathead Snowmobile Association.

"Because it's a snowmobile groomed snowmobile trail, it looks kind of familiar to them because it's groomed," Balch said.

With this rescue mission successful, emergency personnel want to educate winter recreationists on safety precautions when hitting the slopes this winter.

"Know when you're skiing out of bounds, have a map. Tell somebody it's better to go with somebody than to go by yourself, and have the gear with you to be able to maintain yourself until help arrives," Balch said.