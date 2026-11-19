BUTTE, Mont. — The World Museum of Mining plans to induct more than a dozen people into the Montana Mining Hall of Fame. This is something that the World Museum of Mining has been hoping to do for more than 60 years.

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Mining Hall of fame

“I ... this has a special place in my heart because of the things that through my tenure here as director — I’ve been director since 2015 — is to do my best to back to what the founders wanted here at the museum,” World Museum of Mining Director Jeanette Kopf said.

The museum founders wanted to start a mining hall of fame when it opened in 1965. The first and only inductee is Reno Sales in 1964, who was recognized for his geology work that modernized mining.

“Mining built so much of Montana. Also, this helps us share the history of mining and Montana as well,” Kopf said.

Inductees go back as far as Francois Finlay, who is credited as the first to discover gold in Montana in the late 19th Century, up to Missoula industry leader Dennis Washington, who operates Montana Resources mining in Butte.

“So, digging up that history, we’re still digging up the history of many of these, but digging up that up is fun,” she said.

The hall of fame display will be set up at the World Museum of Mining. An induction luncheon will be held in Butte on National Miners Day on Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Copper King Hotel.