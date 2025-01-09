What does it take for Bozeman Public Schools to close for a snow day?

BOZEMAN — Bozeman School District Superintendent Casey Bertram is proud to say Bozeman schools have not closed their doors due to weather in 36 years.

“Obviously, if there were some weather event where it was simply unsafe for our community, we would respond. I believe that is what happened in 1989,” Bertram says.

These students are classroom-bound with propane buses and a district spreading from Jackson Creek to Norris.

“As long as we can get all those buses running and on our routes, we are going to proceed with school,” Bertram says.

Just how necessary are snow days?

Resident Lauren Moore grew up having snow days in Colorado, and she was shocked to hear how long Bozeman schools have kept their doors open.

“Honestly, the roads have been a little rough lately, but I can't believe they haven't had a snow day in nearly 40 years. That’s wild,” Moore says.

On the other hand, a Bozeman native tells MTN that she grew up walking to school no matter the weather.

She remembers a chilly winter commute: “If the busses don't run, your mom drives you, and you grab Ricky from next door. You know, I’ve even put my skis on to get to school.”

The choice is yours: ski to school or drive. Bertram says, “We want to make sure that kids are dressed in inclement weather and in layers. If they do that, they are good to go within our schools.”

At the end of the day, “We also know that our schools are so important to our community, so they are warm buildings that offer breakfast and lunch and care for adults. So, we want to keep them open whenever we can," Bertram says.