West Fork Fire Grows to 850 Acres Near West Yellowstone

UPDATE: 9:08AM AUG 22 — The West Fork Fire has grown to 850 acres with 0% containment, as reported by WildCAD.

PREVIOUS — The West Fork Fire burning about 20 miles outside of West Yellowstone has grown to 650 acres as of Thursday, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

The fire, which started Aug. 19, remains at zero percent containment. The cause is under investigation.

Jon Trapp, Big Sky Fire Department’s wildland division chief and a fire behavioral analyst, said his crews first responded to the fire Tuesday night.

"The first question was: is there infrastructure at risk, is there water sheds at risk?” Trapp said.

The fire is located on Forest Service land, Different agencies are now assisting with suppression.

“This particular fire is kind of isolated a little bit. There are structures around it, and we were able to make contact with all of those people,” Trapp said.

On Wednesday, smoke filled the air as red flag conditions raised concerns.

“We had a red flag warning in the area and that’s for high winds and low relative humidities so that can contribute to rapid fire growth, so it’s extra concerning,” Trapp said.

By Thursday, a shift in weather gave firefighters an advantage.

“It has turned almost 180 back on to the fire, which pushes it back onto itself and provides a good opportunity for resources on the ground to go direct,” Trapp said.

Trapp said advancing technology has changed how fire crews can respond.

“It predicted where the fire was going to be and that is right where it is,” he said while demonstrating a model fire concept.

He added that national wildland accreditation training has also made a difference for Big Sky crews.

“That helps us work together better,” Trapp said. “We have a great relationship that helps enhance our fire attack capabilities.”

According to the Forest Service, helicopters and aircraft are dipping into Hebgen Lake to assist suppression efforts. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect, and officials warn that drones are strictly prohibited in the fire area or near Hebgen Lake.

Fire crews adapt strategy as West Fork blaze near West Yellowstone evolves

The Custer Gallatin National Forest has closed Beaver Creek Road (Forest Service Road 985) and several trails due to safety concerns. The closure includes all or portions of Lightning Trail.

Visitors and residents are asked to avoid the area. Officials emphasize that the fire does not currently pose a threat to Big Sky.