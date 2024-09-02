Walmart pharmacies offering testing and treatment as Gallatin County sees summer COVID spike

BOZEMAN — Recently, Walmart pharmacies across Montana rolled out new patient testing and treatment. But what does this mean specifically for Gallatin County?

Pharmacy manager Lane Meeks has been working with them for nearly 30 years.

He's excited about Walmart's new treatment offerings.

"When I look at it from the community and customer perspectives, people are busy now. So, with us being open seven days a week, it is an easier, more convenient way to get in," Meeks says.

The service is called testing and treatment, and it lets Walmart pharmacists test customers for strep and COVID-19 and prescribe the proper treatment.

WATCH EARLIER COVERAGE: Testing and Treatment services launch at Walmart pharmacies in Montana

"Treatments that we do are strep, and we can prescribe an antibiotic if appropriate. Also, we can do flu and prescribe Tamiflu if proper. Also, COVID and prescribe Paxlovid if appropriate," Meeks says.

The services will be welcomed as COVID-19 cases rise in Gallatin County and Montana over the summer.

As of August 27, 80 cases had been reported across the county, a 233% increase from June 1st, when there were only 24 reported cases.

Meeks can attest to this spike.

"I know in July, we were inundated. In my experience, it's getting better, but it seemed like July peaked there," Meeks says.

An updated COVID-19 vaccine has been released, with a formula intended to protect against currently circulating strains of the virus.

The vaccine is expected to be available by the end of the month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with health problems should get the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Healthcare IT News, 55 out of the 56 counties in Montana are designated as health professional shortage areas, with limited access to urgent and routine medical visits.

Meeks is just excited to get the word out there.

"Not many people know about it, so it is just kind of word of mouth right now," Meeks says.

This new service is available at all fourteen Walmarts in Montana.