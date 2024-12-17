Volunteers working to make holidays happier for those in need in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Around this time of year, the holidays are at the top of a lot of people's minds. But for our urban campers? They’re just thinking about how they’re going to stay warm. I stopped and talked to one urban camper about what his plans are this holiday season.

“I've been in Bozeman since the late 90s. Both my daughters were born here. It’s like my hometown,” says David Wyrick.

David used to live in Texas but followed his wife up to Bozeman. He’s lived in the area for around 30 years but tells me he’s been out of a home since COVID. I asked what he does for Christmas since he’s been living in his camper.

“I have a tree out. I’d like to have lights up, but I don’t have that. It’s kind of hard,” David told me.

And a bright red truck hung from the front of David’s camper?

“It’s up to remember my granddaughter, Karma. She passed away in a car accident last month,” he says.

Karma was just five years old.

“It’s a memory for her. Bring Christmas to her, bring her back to my heart. Keep her alive,” says David.

David tells me since he started living on the street, celebrating Christmas has become harder.

“Well, Christmas Eve I work at Town Pump. Christmas day? I’ll probably spend it with my best friend. We’re both having a hard time,” says David.

I was curious to find out what is offered around the holiday season to those less fortunate in our community.

“Christmas Day we’ll be operating from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and serving a holiday meal for anyone who would like to come,” says Jill Holder, food and nutrition director for HRDC.

Jill tells me if a community member is looking for a place to go this Christmas, Fork and Spoon welcomes all.

“This staff is really motivated. And so, they decided on their own that they really wanted to stay open for Christmas," she says.

MTN News Jill Holder, HRDC food and nutrition director

They're expecting up to 160 people this Christmas. Fork and Spoon is a restaurant located near the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. But at this restaurant? You pay what you can.

“You can pay a dollar. You can pay a nickel. You could pay $25 and pay it forward,” says Jill.

But the holiday season doesn’t end on Dec. 25 . And considering the food bank will be closed from Christmas Day until Jan. 1, Fork and Spoon will be open Monday to Friday this holiday season, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cassidy Powers

“That's the goal. Something is always open,” says Jill.

And for David, who’s having a particularly hard holiday season, he feels the community could still be doing more.

“Maybe have some organization come around and give plates out to people. Just to make them smile a little bit. We're not all bad people out here, we’re just having a hard time,” says David.