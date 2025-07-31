Sweet Pea Festival gears up for 48th annual celebration

BOZEMAN — It’s that time of the year…Sweet Pea Festival. On the day leading up to it, Lindley Park, home of the celebration, appeared mostly empty at first. But preparations were in full swing, from the stage to the portable potties to the food vendors.

“It’s cute, it’s a big old hot dog, I mean, that’s what it is,” said Allyson Weston, executive director at Sweet Pea Festival.

That big hot dog Weston is talking about? The Oscar Mayer Wiener Mobile… a new addition to this year’s parade that will also be stationed at the Bozeman Public Library.

“I know it seems silly, but it’s just a piece of our past that brings so much joy for whatever silly reason,” said Weston.

The hot dog mobile isn’t the only addition. This year, Bridger Brewing made the Sweet Pea Beer – a hazy IPA. It’s a festival tradition to have a brewery make a beer every year.

“It’s being loved by all, and they actually did put it on tap for a little but it started to sell out kind of fast, and they were concerned about having it for the weekend. So, they pulled back and will introduce it when they feel it’s kind of safe,” said Weston.

There are also many similarities at this year’s festival to those of the past. According to Weston, Sweet Pea is expecting between 13,000 to 15,000 attendees, which is in the ballpark of attendance in past years. The festival is also projected to have an economic impact of about three million dollars again this year. That’s especially beneficial for businesses in downtown.

“I think it’s awesome. Sweet Pea is mainly, its generally local-business oriented and that’s, you know, what we love to see. You know, it’s just something that helps boost the community in a positive direction,” said William Hope, the general manager at the Rocking R Bar in downtown Bozeman.

Hope said they are planning to open early on the day of the Sweet Pea parade for the first time this year, as they are right along its path.

“Come in early as you can, get a great spot, get a good, cold drink or a mimosa or whatever, and then sit there, watch the parade, enjoy your time…” said Hope.

Besides helping local businesses, Weston said if Sweet Pea generates profit after the nearly $500,000 it costs to put the event on, they donate it to nonprofits that support the arts.

“Sweet pea is so much more than just an arts festival,” she said.

To buy Sweet Pea Festival tickets, visit this link.

