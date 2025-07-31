Thursday Headlines: July 31, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, July 31, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Afternoon t-storms again on Thursday

TOP HEADLINES:

Rethinking Traffic Flow: Gallatin County Considers New Roundabouts at Busy Intersections

Community Voices: Gallatin County Collects Feedback on Proposed Traffic Solutions

Butte’s Chicken Controversy: Resident Advocates for Changing Local Regulations

Flock of Support: Butte Woman Seeks Changes to Backyard Chicken Rules

Trout Fishing on the Madison River: Habitat Project Kicks Off to Address Spawning Issues

Trout Fishing on the Madison River: Habitat Project Kicks Off to Address Spawning Issues

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some historical facts and notable birthdays for July 31:

Historical Facts:

1861: The first Battle of Bull Run took place during the American Civil War. It was the first major battle of the war and resulted in a Confederate victory. 1920: The 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution was certified, granting women the right to vote in the U.S. 1971: Apollo 15 astronauts David Scott and James Irwin became the first to ride in a lunar rover on the Moon, significantly enhancing lunar exploration. 1991: The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START I) was signed by the U.S. and the Soviet Union, aiming to reduce the number of nuclear weapons. 2002: The U.S. government officially opened a National Park Service site in honor of the 200th anniversary of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

Notable Birthdays:

1863: J. Edgar Hoover - The first Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States. 1895: Rudolf Bing - An Austrian-born American opera impresario known for his leadership of the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. 1930: Niels Bohr - A Danish physicist who made foundational contributions to understanding atomic structure and quantum theory, awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1922. 1941: Rita Coolidge - An American singer-songwriter known for her work in the genres of rock, pop, and country. 1962: Debbie Gibson - An American singer, songwriter, and actress, known for her hit songs in the late 1980s. 1980: Harry Potter (Fictional character) - The main character in J.K. Rowling's series, whose birthday is celebrated on this date.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

