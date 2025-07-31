National Night Out: Your chance to meet first responders

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office are set to host their annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bozeman Pond Park. This free, family-friendly event aims to foster positive relationships among neighborhoods, businesses, and public safety agencies.

Breanne Sanders, a Community Resource Officer with the Bozeman Police Department and event planner, highlighted the event's significance. “National Night Out is an opportunity for everyone in the area to connect with the police department in a positive, relaxed setting,” Sanders said. “Our goal is to build trust and understanding between residents and law enforcement, creating a safer and more unified Bozeman. We want everyone to feel welcome, engaged, and informed about the resources available to them.”

Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities for all ages, including live demonstrations, equipment tours, and face painting. More than a dozen agencies will be present, showcasing everything from fire engines to helicopters. The first 400 attendees will be treated to free food and snow cones, courtesy of the Bozeman Police Foundation and the Gallatin County Public Safety Foundation.

Parking will be available on the street, and the event will be located on the south side of the park.

“We encourage everyone to come out, meet your neighbors, and enjoy a night of fun and community spirit,” added Officer Sanders.

For more information about the event, visit bozemanpolice.com or contact the Bozeman Police Department at (406) 582-2000.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

