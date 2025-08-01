Top Headlines: Back to School, Hospitality classes, and a Mining City homecoming

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, August 1, 2025:

Scattered t-storms in SW Montana for Friday

TOP HEADLINES:

Bozeman Families Find Hope: Salvation Army Launches Back-to-School Initiative

New Hospitality Program at Gallatin College Aims to Equip Future Tourism Workforce

Gallatin College introduces new hospitality program to keep up with rising tourism rates

After Months Away, Butte Teen Receives Heartwarming Welcome Home

Sweet Pea Festival Expected to Draw 15,000 Attendees and Boost Local Economy

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting facts and notable birthdays for August 1:

Interesting Facts:

National Holidays: August 1 is celebrated as National Girlfriends Day in the United States, a day to appreciate female friendships. Freedom Day: It marks the day of independence for several countries, including the Republic of the Congo (from France in 1960) and the Bahamas (from the UK in 1973). Major Events:

In 1876, Colorado was admitted as the 38th state in the United States.

In 1966, Charles Whitman went on a shooting spree from the University of Texas Tower in Austin, marking a tragic day in U.S. history.

In 1981, MTV (Music Television) was launched, forever changing the landscape of music and television.

Notable Birthdays:

Herman Melville (1819): American novelist best known for "Moby Dick", a classic of American literature. Louis Armstrong (1901): Influential jazz musician, known for his extraordinary talent as a trumpeter and vocalist. Walt Disney (1901): Renowned American entrepreneur and co-founder of The Walt Disney Company, famous for creating beloved cartoon characters and theme parks. Yvonne Craig (1937): American actress best remembered for her role as Batgirl in the 1960s "Batman" television series. Jerry Garcia (1942): American musician and lead guitarist of the Grateful Dead, known for his influential role in rock and folk music. Dominec Amato (1933): American politician and member of the New Jersey General Assembly. Meghan Markle (1981): American actress and Duchess of Sussex, known for her role on the TV show "Suits" and her marriage to Prince Harry.

