Gallatin County Sheriff's Office seeks information on vehicle that caused fatal Highway 191 crash

UPDATED, 8:02 PM — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a media release that the driver in a rollover motor vehicle crash on Gallatin Road at mile marker 71 died on Tuesday, July 9.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. immediately north of the mouth of Gallatin Canyon in the northbound passing zone area, according to the release. The driver was headed southbound in a pickup truck towing a camper trailer.

The release continues:

The joint investigation involving the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol has gained information that a dark sedan was travelling northbound at a high rate of speed weaving in and out of traffic and may have caused the crash. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the dark colored sedan. If you have dash camera footage of the incident or information about the vehicle, including make, model, color, and/or license plate number, please contact Montana Highway Patrol Dispatch at 855-647-3777.



(first report)

One lane of Highway 191 is blocked due to a vehicle crash Tuesday evening, July 9.

The Montana Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map shows a vehicle crash on 191 southbound with one lane blocked at mile marker 71.

No information about injuries is currently available. Several comments on social media report seeing emergency vehicles headed to the scene, and travelers say traffic is moving slowly in both directions.

We will update you when we get more information.