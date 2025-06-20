Friday Headlines: Food Safety, Juneteenth, Butte Tower

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Friday, June 20, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely for your Friday as we transition to much cooler temperatures for the first weekend in summer that could also include mountain snow.

Rain & Rumbles Friday and turning cooler

TOP HEADLINES:

22 People Sickened in Crypto Outbreak: Fink's Deli Under Scrutiny

Fink’s Deli Faces Health Investigation After Crypto Outbreak Affects 22 Customers in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Health Department is investigating a cryptosporidiosis outbreak linked to turkey sandwiches at Fink's Deli, affecting 22 people.

Juneteenth in Bozeman: MSU Hosts Inclusive Celebration for All

'The Freedom to Celebrate': Juneteenth Event Draws Community Together at MSU

Juneteenth celebrations at Montana State University emphasize freedom, equality, and unity, welcoming all to participate in music, food, and family-friendly activities.

KXLF Transmitter Upgrade: Better Reception and Picture Quality in the Works

Improved Picture Quality Ahead: KXLF Upgrades Tower Technology

Crews are upgrading KXLF’s broadcast tower in Butte, switching from VHF to UHF for improved reception and picture quality, as part of a multi-million dollar project by Scripps.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some historical tidbits about the first day of summer, also known as the summer solstice:

Astronomical Significance: The summer solstice occurs when the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky at noon, which usually happens around June 21st in the Northern Hemisphere. It marks the longest day and shortest night of the year. Ancient Celebrations: Many ancient cultures celebrated the summer solstice with festivals, rituals, and gatherings. For instance, the Druids in ancient Britain celebrated with feasts and bonfires at Stonehenge, which aligns with the solstice. Celtic Heritage: In Celtic tradition, the summer solstice is known as Litha or Midsummer. It was a time for celebrating the sun and the fertility of the earth, with various customs including bonfires and flower offerings. Stonehenge Alignment: Stonehenge, a prehistoric monument in England, is famously aligned with the sun. Each year, thousands gather at the site to witness the sunrise on the summer solstice. Agricultural Importance: The summer solstice has historically been important for agricultural societies. It signaled the time for planting and harvesting, with longer daylight hours allowing for more farming activities. Litha Traditions: In many Nordic countries, the summer solstice is celebrated during a festival known as Midsummer, marked by floral wreaths, dancing, and feasting, celebrating the abundance of nature. Ancient Rome: In ancient Rome, the goddess Flora was honored on the summer solstice with festivals celebrating flowers and fertility. The festival included games, feasts, and a celebration of life. Modern Observances: Today, many cultures around the world continue to celebrate the first day of summer with various festivals, including music festivals, solstice runs, and nature-themed events. Cultural Variations: While the summer solstice is widely recognized in the Northern Hemisphere, the Southern Hemisphere experiences the winter solstice — the shortest day of the year — at the same time. Science and Education: The summer solstice has been a topic of scientific study for centuries, contributing to our understanding of calendars, astronomy, and the Earth's axial tilt.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

