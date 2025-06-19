BOZEMAN — A team of cyclists rolled into Bozeman Tuesday as part of a cross-country ride raising awareness for people with disabilities.

Journey of Hope Stops in Bozeman on Cross Country Tour

The Journey of Hope is a nationwide effort organized by The Ability Experience, the philanthropic arm of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Each summer, about 50 fraternity brothers from across the country set out on two separate routes from the West Coast—covering a combined 8,000 miles by bike. Their mission: to celebrate the abilities of all people, foster inclusion, and support local organizations that serve individuals with disabilities.

While in Bozeman, the cyclists visited Eagle Mount, an organization which focuses on helping those of all ages with disabilities and cancer.

“Everyone has their own reasons for joining this cause,” said Mitchell Mayfield, a cyclist with Journey of Hope.

Mayfield goes on to say, “It really depends on who you ask. We have guys from Texas, Louisiana, guys from Colorado and guys from Washington. We’ve got guys from all over that have different experiences with people with disabilities. Most of the time it's people that have some sort of connection to somebody with a disability, so that’s something that’s really impactful to them.”

The riders began their journey in Seattle on May 31 and are expected to reach the Capitol Lawn in Washington, D.C. on August 9.

Along the way, they make regular stops at partner organizations like Eagle Mount. Often at these organizations they participate in dances, games, and other activities with the community. Their next stop: West Yellowstone.

More than just a cycling challenge, the Journey of Hope is about connection, awareness, and delivering joy to communities nationwide. For the riders and the people they meet, it’s a summer of unforgettable impact.