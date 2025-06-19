Health department confirms popular Bozeman sandwich shop likely cause of foodborne illness

Fink’s Delicatessen is a popular sandwich shop located on the north side of Bozeman. If you’re a frequent flyer of this deli, you’re going to want to listen up. Especially if you like their turkey sandwich.

After I personally ate at Fink’s about a month ago and got very sick, I thought it was worth looking into. I noticed on the Gallatin County Health Department’s Restaurant Inspection Reports page, Fink’s had a complaint inspection on June 12th. and 3 violations were found.

Watch our video to get the latest updates on the cryptosporidiosis cases linked to Fink's Deli and hear what health officials are doing about it.

Fink’s Deli Faces Health Investigation After Crypto Outbreak Affects 22 Customers in Bozeman

I figured it was time to give the health department a call. In a statement, they were able to confirm...

“The Gallatin City-County Health Department is investigating a confirmed outbreak of cryptosporidiosis (crypto), likely associated with consuming turkey sandwiches at Fink’s Delicatessen in Bozeman between May 26 and June 1, 2025.”

Fink’s menu states their turkey sandwich contains Havarti, Sprouts, Pickled Red Onion & Basil Aioli. One of Fink’s health violations from June 12th stated that their cold time/temperature control for safe food was not adequate. And they measured temperatures above 41°F for items in the sandwich prep cooler. Items were sliced turkey, basil aioli, pickled onions, etc., that ranged in temperature from 43°F to 86°F.

According to the health department, so far, 22 people have tested positive for Crypto, and one individual was even hospitalized.

Symptoms of Crypto include frequent watery diarrhea that can last up to 2 weeks, stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, fever, weight loss, and dehydration. According to the CDC, this illness is caused by a microscopic germ or parasite called Cryptosporidium. This parasite can live in water, food, soil, or on surfaces that have been contaminated with infected poop.

I reached out to Fink’s to see what they had to say. Their full statement reads,

“On Thursday, June 12, 2025, we were made aware by public health officials that people experiencing symptoms caused by the parasite cryptosporidium had reported dining at our facility at some point during the incubation period during the last week of May and the first week of June, 2025. We have since been in full cooperation with the Gallatin County and state Health Department in an effort to determine the source of this reported contamination.

While the contamination has not been conclusively linked to our establishment, we have complied with all Health Department inquiries as well as inquiries with our purveyors. We have complied with all requested mitigation, and have been informed that at this juncture, there is no further risk to the public.

It is our understanding that health officials’ investigation is ongoing to pinpoint potential sources of contamination based on products purchased during the reported contamination period. We intend to continue cooperation with any additional inquiries in a fully transparent manner. At Fink’s, the welfare of our guests and the Bozeman community, as a whole, remains our priority.

The health department was able to confirm there is no further risk to the public.

If you suspect you have crypto, the CDC states, most people with healthy immune systems will recover from crypto without treatment. But if you’re symptoms don’t improve, contact your healthcare provider.

For more information about cryptosporidiosis (crypto), click here.