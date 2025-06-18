Bear sightings on the rise in Bozeman, prompting local caution

BOZEMAN — A bear was spotted roaming the north side of Bozeman on Tuesday morning, sparking a local search for the elusive animal. For many residents, such wildlife encounters are part of life in Bozeman, but they also carry a cautionary message about ensuring bears don't become habituated to human environments.

In pursuit of the bear, my cameraman and I quickly jumped into our news car and headed toward the corner of Lamme and Church, the last known location of the sighting. Upon arrival, however, we found no trace of the animal.

Why are bears frequenting Bozeman? Wildlife officials weigh in

After combing the area, I thought I spotted some movement, but it turned out to be a deer. The chase continued as I began asking nearby residents if they had seen any bears.

A couple visiting from Yellowstone shared their recent experiences. "We just came from Yellowstone, and I've seen three bears in the last couple of days,” one said. “But I had assumed I was out of the woods of bear country."

Sharon, who was visiting her sister in Bozeman, expressed her curiosity about the bear's size and whereabouts. “What was your first thought when you heard that?” I asked. “How big — how big was this bear? And where is it now?” she responded, reflecting the concern of someone not accustomed to bears wandering through city streets.

MTN NEWS Jim, a local who has lived in the area for 30 years, noted, “Wildlife is just a fact of life in this neighborhood.” He recounted tales of bears, deer, and moose visiting his backyard. "We've had bears at Hawthorn Elementary School. I've actually seen a bear, and it was just a cub up in a tree. My kids thought it was cool.”

Indeed, bear sightings in urban areas are not uncommon. Just last week, a young black bear was reported running through the Whole Foods parking lot. To understand more about this trend, I contacted Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP).

“One of the things about Bozeman is we're surrounded by places where bears live,” Morgan Jacobsen, an FWP representative, explained. “There are areas in Bozeman where bears are passing through quite often.”

FWP noted that this is a typical time of year for bear activity. However, they cautioned against complacency, especially when bears start to associate human habitats with food. “What gets concerning is when bears latch onto finding food in places where people live — like garbage, bird feeders, BBQ grills, and pet food. When they’re no longer just moving through, it’s a problematic behavior called food conditioning,” Jacobsen explained.

This food conditioning can sometimes lead to euthanization, emphasizing the importance of keeping a safe distance from bears and avoiding situations that encourage their presence. FWP urges anyone who encounters bears foraging inappropriately to call their office.

While my search ultimately came up short in finding the bear, there remains a good chance for residents to see one. "The biggest thing is to keep your distance. If you have a pet, keep them leashed and by your side. And if you see a bear, change your route," FWP advised.

For Jim, seeing a bear is an experience that he values. "You're experiencing something you don't see much in the rest of the U.S. It's great you're hearing about it because it's for real."

