USAID layoffs hit humanitarian worker in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Funding freezes and job cuts at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have led to widespread disruptions, including for a local Bozeman woman who spent years fighting the spread of malaria.

Anne Linn, a fifth-generation Montanan and former Peace Corps worker in Africa, dedicated six years to working with USAID to combat malaria. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, she continued her efforts remotely from Bozeman until last week.

The abrupt halt came with a directive from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announcing a 90-day pause on all projects.

"All of a sudden there was a cable that came out from Secretary Rubio assessing that all projects, everything must stop immediately for a 90-day pause,” said Linn.

The freeze stopped the delivery of medical supplies for malaria and food assistance, some of which was grown by Montana farmers.

Following the project halts, Linn, who was employed on a contract basis, was laid off along with hundreds of other USAID workers.

“The way this happened, just the immediate stop, was absolutely shocking,” Linn said.

The turmoil has continued at USAID with lawsuits and judge’s orders proliferating, leaving the future uncertain. Influential figures like President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have pointed to the cuts as part of an effort to reduce wasteful spending.

However, Linn criticizes the decision, noting USAID’s small portion of the federal budget.

“This agency represents less than one percent of our overall national budget. So, the many trillions of dollars that [President Trump] has promised to cut, this is not going to get him very far," said Linn. "And we with so little are able to do so much good, to save so many lives and to spread so much good will in the world. That contributes to national security, that helps strengthen economies and contributes to American prosperity.”

As of Feb 8, 2025, the USAID website appeared to no longer be active.

