Town & Country Foods president, staff excited for new Helena location

Growing up in southwest Montana, Town and Country was my childhood grocery store, and as the Bozeman-based business continues to expand, it is now putting roots down in Helena.

Sarah Graff is the produce manager at the Town & Country West Bozeman store.

“I am really excited about something new; I have been in Bozeman for seven years now, so I have been with Town & Country for five and a half. I love this location, but it is good to start something new and try something different,” Graff says.

Today is her last day working in the Bozeman location. She is packing up and moving with the company to their new location in Helena.

“I have a lot of local customers that come in through our locations. It is sad to go and leave them behind, but it is good to be able to know your friendly customers, know your neighbors and it's nice to know where their food is coming from,” Graff says.

Town & Country holds pride in stocking the shelves with Montana products.

Travis Frandsen, president of the employee-owned company, says the company is also proud to consistently create opportunities for employees. He reflects as Graff makes the hundred-mile move to Helena.

“She is one of our young, energetic positive employees that I see has a long future with Town and Country Foods,” Frandsen says.

Frandsen says that as a community-focused brand that's been operating for nearly 60 years, it continues to expand and hire employees who keep the culture alive.

“Many people know who we are, or they have shopped in our stores, and they get very excited to see us come to town. One thing that we need is some continuity with our help so that they will come and work there and see how we operate,” Frandsen says.

The Helena location is the ninth store, replacing the old Vans grocery store.

“One thing we do is we just don't have cookie-cutter stores; each is a little different. Each is trying to figure out what the community wants and tries to adapt,” Frandsen says.

I asked Frandsen if they plan to bring Town & Country to other states.

“If something comes up and it makes sense and it's in a market that makes sense to us, we look at it. We don't really have a grand plan to go to Wyoming or Idaho or other areas, but we certainly are looking at other areas in the state of Montana,” Frandsen says.

Graff says Town & Country will always bring that hometown feel even as they grow.

“Staying with Town & Country, they have grown a lot as a company, and they have stayed true to their roots the entire time," Graff says.