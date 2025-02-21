Tips to prep for snowmelt as warmer temps settle in following winter weather

BOZEMAN — As temperatures begin to rise, snow begins to melt, and that snowmelt can cause damage and home flooding. Christopher Yanker, the general manager at Buffalo Restoration gives advice on what you should do to prepare.

“We really recommend that the ice be removed before you go ahead and start doing any drying,” said Yanker.

Tips to prep for snow melt as warmer temps settle in following winter weather

Removing ice may seem like an easy step to take, but once it has melted the process becomes tougher and one should be mindful of it.

“Please remember that water weighs eight pounds per gallon,” said Yanker.

There may be a rush to get the water out of the home, but if one is not confident enough to do it properly, it is best to receive help.

“Slow down, be safe, contact professionals if you do not feel proficient in getting that ice or snow off of your home,” Yanker said.

Although Buffalo Restoration is prepared to help, there is one simple step to take.

“We'd rather see people being proactive, working to prevent damage rather than waiting for it to come into your home,” said Yanker.

For more advice and tips on how to prevent damage to your home or how to take action before spring, check out Buffalo Restoration's list of frequently asked questions.