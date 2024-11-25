Talking turkey: Bozeman shoppers should see lower Thanksgiving prices this year

BOZEMAN — Folks here in Bozeman have just started or are finishing their Thanksgiving grocery shopping.

The American Farm Bureau says dinner for ten will cost an average of $61.17, down from $64.05 last year but up from $53.31 in 2021.

Those figures include the cost of typical side dishes such as cranberries, dinner rolls, green peas, and sweet potatoes.

Local shoppers trickled into the local Town and Country Monday afternoon, some with lists longer than others.

John Howard comes for one thing: the Hutterite turkey.

"We have the same menu every year and the same group," Howard says.

Howard also likes to shop at a local establishment.

"I like to support local businesses. This way, you have two local business levels: Town and Country and the Hutterite farms. Also, fresh turkey is better than frozen turkey," Howard says.

And buying a turkey is cheaper this year, Town and Country tells MTN News: "Last year, bird flu caused turkey prices to go over $2/lb; this year, turkeys cost half compared to last year."

Town and Country also adds that prices are about the same as last year for other traditional Thanksgiving items.

For shoppers, Jeremiah Lake needs plenty of side dishes to feed 30 people.

"I've probably got 40 to 50 items on my list," he says.

Lake is thankful for local grocery stores.

"You'll notice the price tag is a little bit higher at other places than here," Lake says.