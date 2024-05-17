Watch Now
Start of elk calving season prompts safety warning from Yellowstone National Park

Posted at 4:11 PM, May 17, 2024
Yellowstone National Park is warning visitors that elk calving season is underway and can pose dangers for visitors.

The park says that elk cows are much more aggressive during calving and may attack or kick sightseers.

Yellowstone warns that visitors should look around corners before exiting buildings or vehicles.

People are warned to stay at least 25 yards away from elk and to run away and seek shelter in a vehicle or behind a sturdy barrier if an elk charges.

