The somber toll of 88 bells echoed through the early morning air on Monday, marking a significant moment for Catholics and non-Catholics alike. At 7:30 a.m., Father Garrett Nelson of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Livingston received word that the 266th Pope had died nearly 6,000 miles away in Rome. In honor of his passing, Father Garrett rang the church bells.

“Signaling to the rest of the community, not just the Catholics in town, everyone knows who the Pope is, if we are tolling the bells, it says something. It brings to mind prayers for him and prayers for the church,” said Father Garrett.

Watch the story here:

St. Mary's Catholic School in Livingston marks passing of Pope Francis

The news carries personal significance for Father Garrett, who was in St. Peter’s Square in 2013 when Pope Francis was appointed. Now, more than a decade later, he reflects on the pope's enduring service and unwavering commitment to his faith and his people.

“His dedication to the very end, he was a man who died with his boots on in a lot of ways. It’s inspiring for us as priests to see those who have gone before us as models for how we should live our lives as servants of the people,” Father Garrett says.

On Tuesday, when students return to class, Father Garrett plans to guide the youngest members of his parish in honoring the pope’s memory. He says it’s his responsibility, both as a priest and as a servant to the children, to help them understand loss while teaching them about the leader of their faith.

“We will gather the children here, we will pray for the Pope, and then tomorrow afternoon we will have a lesson for the older kids. We will teach them what happens after the Pope dies. Going through the process of the cardinals gathering for the conclave and the election of a new pope,” he explained.

Father Garrett believes it’s essential for children to grasp the historical weight of the moment.

“Over the course of 2000 years and we have only had less than 300 popes; it's a very pivotal moment in the history of the world and let alone the church. To be able to explain that to the children is really important to say, ‘Hey, you're a part of history right now; you're witnessing history,’” Father Garrett says.

By Tuesday, the bell chimes will fall silent. In their place, the soft voices of children offering prayers for Pope Francis.