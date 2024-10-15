Sheriff discusses wrong-way driving in Gallatin County after 4 weekend reports

BOZEMAN — Montana Highway Patrol tells MTN News that they received four reports of wrong-way drivers in the Bozeman area on Interstate 90 from Saturday, Oct. 12 to Sunday, Oct. 13. They say one of the wrong-way drivers was located and cited with reckless driving.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, a wrong-way driver self-corrected around the 19th Avenue interchange of I-90.

Sheriff Springer says drunk driving is the leading cause of wrong-way driving on the interstate in Gallatin County.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Despite more wrong-way drivers, Sheriff's Office says new signs are working

Despite more wrong-way drivers, Sheriff's Office says new signs are working

"I think people are way too intoxicated and drinking too much, and they are driving their vehicles," Sheriff Springer says.

He's looking to alcohol-serving establishments to stop serving those who are drunk.

"They need to stop driving their vehicles when they are drinking. Our establishments need to stop serving them when they are intoxicated, and then people need to be paying attention, of course," Sheriff Springer says.

Sheriff Springer says wrong-way signs have been a deterrent.

"We've got pretty good signage up. We have seen that it makes a difference. We notice that cars are turning around as they get to the flashing red lights. It's not the answer, but it's helpful. But we still have a problem, and it mostly revolves around alcohol—that we know for certain," Sheriff Springer says.