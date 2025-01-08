Watch Now
Wrong-way driver near Three Forks is 1st arrested—but not 1st reported—in 2025

A Washington man was arrested after allegedly driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Three Forks on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
There have been five wrong-way drivers reported in Gallatin County since the new year began just a week ago.
BOZMAN — A Washington man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way on I-90 near Three Forks on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

Video of a truck driving the wrong way on the interstate was uploaded to Facebook on Monday.

50-year-old Troy Shutter appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court Tuesday morning, charged with criminal endangerment, possession of drugs, and driving without registration, insurance, or a valid driver’s license.

According to court documents, around 3:40 pm on Monday, Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to reports of a driver headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90.

Shutter reportedly exited on the Logan-Trident interchange, heading back on I-90 in the correct direction.

An MHP trooper located Shutter’s red Dodge pickup at a Town Pump in Three Forks, where Shutter allegedly admitted to driving the wrong way on the interstate.

Shutter was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center where a bag containing a crystal substance, later identified as methamphetamine, was found in his pocket, according to court documents.

According to data provided by MHP, there have been five wrong-way drivers reported in Gallatin County since the new year began just a week ago.

Shutter allegedly entered the wrong way around marker 275. I visited that area where I noticed entrances and exits close together and shrouded in snow.

Because of the number of wrong-way incidents reported in the area, the Montana Department of Transportation says that they plan to add warning notification signs to I-90 between Three Forks and Bozeman—to warn drivers when a wrong-way driver has been reported.

Shutter's bail was set at $35,000 on Tuesday. He will next be seen in District Court on Jan. 24.

