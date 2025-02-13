Sergeant describes dangerous high-speed chase on Highway 191 from Four Corners into Gallatin Canyon

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday during the evening rush hour, a high-speed chase started in Four Corners then south on Highway 191, ending up in Gallatin Canyon. The chase involved a lot of law enforcement officials, which added to the complexity of the situation.

“I think it's important to note, first and foremost, all pursuits are terrifying, even for law enforcement officers,” says Gallatin County Sheriff Sergeant Colter Metcalf.

Ian Blaylock, 47, appeared in Justice Court after reportedly leading Gallatin County Sheriff's deputies on a nearly 30 mile high-speed chase from Four Corners to just north of Big Sky after a deputy recognized him as wanted on a drug charge warrant out of Broadwater County.

"We try to stick to the same rule book wherever they happen. They prioritize, first and foremost, public safety,” says Metcalf.

According to court documents, Blaylock was going nearly 40 miles above the speed limit in some cases. Metcalf says high-speed chases always pose a risk, but this chase forced some people to swerve out of the way as deputies tried to stop the man in Gallatin Canyon.

“There are roads that are exceedingly dangerous in Gallatin County, even when you're not pursuing, one of which is 191,” says Metcalf.

“The next deployment was successful and, I believe, flattened three of the four tires,” says Metcalf.

Metcalf added that the confined space in Gallatin Canyon and the sub-zero temperatures were part of the reason for the number of law enforcement engaging in the chase.

“The suspects were making a lot of dangerous movements in that car digging around, which we're going to interpret as law enforcement as a threat, most likely. Secondly, the extreme temperatures makes us need to capture that person very quickly if they flee on foot. There is significant risk of dying,” he says.

According to court documents, deputies found a white substance in the vehicle which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Metcalf says drivers moving over allowed them to make the arrest of Blaylock and his wife, Christina Blaylock.

“Give us space to work. That might mean doing a 180 degree with your car and going the opposite direction,” says Metcalf.

In court on Monday, Ian Blaylock’s bail was set at $150,000 for charges of eluding a peace officer, criminal endangerment, and possession of dangerous drugs. Christina Blaylock was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs. Her bail was set at $5,000.