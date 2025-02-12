Husband and wife arrested after high-speed pursuit on Highway 191

BOZEMAN — A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in Four Corners before being stopped on Highway 191 in Gallatin Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.

Ian Blaylock, 47 of Manhattan, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday. His wife, 39-year-old Christina Blaylock, also appeared in connection with the incident.

Charging documents say a deputy with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office spotted Ian Blaylock’s truck in the parking lot of Casey’s Corner in Four Corners. Law enforcement had identified the truck in connection with the Blaylocks, who both had outstanding warrants totaling more than $50,000.

The reporting deputy said after he parked his patrol vehicle, Ian Blaylock spotted him and “accelerated so quickly he spun his tires.” Blaylock allegedly led law enforcement on a pursuit through Four Corners that reached speeds of 90 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone.

Blaylock was stopped after his truck hit a spike strip on Highway 191 at mile marker 53. According to charging documents, multiple vehicles had to swerve out of the way during the pursuit, with one vehicle being forced into a snowbank.

Ian and Christina Blaylock were both arrested on their warrants. The deputy was granted permission to conduct a probation search of Ian Blaylock’s truck. He reportedly found two bags containing methamphetamine, a scale, and multiple hypodermic needles.

In court on Monday, Ian Blaylock’s bail was set at $150,000 for charges of eluding a peace officer, criminal endangerment, and possession of dangerous drugs.

Christina Blaylock was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs. Her bail was set at $5,000.

Ian Blaylock has multiple prior drug convictions in the state of Montana in Gallatin, Broadwater, and Lewis & Clark counties.