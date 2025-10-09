Residents and drivers say new stoplight will Make Huffine Lane safer

BOZEMAN — A new traffic light is going up in front of the Town Pump on Huffine Lane, making the street safer for drivers and nearby residents.

“It’s difficult to get across traffic here when it’s just a stop sign,” said a resident, who has lived in the neighborhood across from the gas station for the past six years.

Devin said he and his neighbors are happy the new light will be there.

“I mean, it’ll be great,” he said. “Now I can turn left out of here, where right now it’s honestly a little dangerous, and I’ve been guilty of sneaking out closely in front of other cars.”

He added that the “stop sign situation was a little dangerous,” and that the light would "increase safety."

Nicole, the store manager at Town Pump, said she believes the light will especially help drivers entering and exiting the station.

“So, if we didn’t have the light, that’s where our accidents and stuff come in,” Nicole said. “So safety, I think, is the biggest thing for the light to be in — for people’s lives and the community.”

The installation of the light aligns with the Safe Streets for All (SS4A) Action Plan, adopted this summer. It covers all of Gallatin County except for the city limits of Bozeman and Belgrade.

The SS4A plan highlights Huffine Lane throughout.

Another local, who stops by this Town Pump weekly, said he’s seen firsthand how dangerous turning from Huffine into the gas station can be.

“Some people sit there for like 10 minutes,” he said. “We’ve done that before, where we had to sit there for like five minutes because we didn’t feel safe.”

The SS4A plan has a bold goal: to cut roadway fatalities and serious injuries in Gallatin County by 50 percent by 2034.