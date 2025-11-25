Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for Bozeman Walmart parking lot murder

BOZEMAN — The man accused of killing his girlfriend in the Bozeman Walmart parking lot in December of 2023 was sentenced to 60 years with no parole on Tuesday morning in District Court.

Judge Rienne H. McElyea handed down the sentence shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2025.

Prosecutors say Christopher Foiles, a resident of Spokane, killed 34-year-old Megan Stedman and her dog in their RV while parked in the store's lot. In October, Foiles changed his plea to guilty.

Foiles was initially charged with deliberate homicide in Idaho after law enforcement located him with Stedman's body in their RV in Idaho Falls on Jan. 12, 2024.

According to charging documents filed in Gallatin County, Stedman and Foiles were seen entering the Bozeman Walmart on Dec. 14, 2023. After they returned to their RV, Stedman was never seen again.

Foiles allegedly returned to Walmart on Dec. 15 and can be seen in security footage alone, purchasing several items that included cleaning supplies, a hacksaw, duct tape, and 55-gallon contractor bags. The affidavit says Foiles again went into Walmart on Dec. 16 and purchased more items, including scent killer, bleach, spray paint, and curtains.

Arrest records from the Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) that revealed Foiles, arrested in Idaho Falls on Jan. 12, 2024, admitted to police that he murdered Megan Stedman, who had been reported missing from the Bozeman/Livingston area since December 15, 2023.

IFPD officers received a report that a witness spotted the motorhome Bozeman Police had been seeking and identified as being associated with Stedman.

According to the arrest information sheet from IFPD, Montana law enforcement provided information to obtain a search warrant and then began driving to Idaho Falls from Bozeman. In the meantime, IFPD officers set up surveillance on the motorhome.

Foiles exited the motorhome sometime later, according to the arrest sheet. When officers made contact with him, Foiles allegedly said, "I am Chris Foiles, I killed my girlfriend, she is in the RV."

When officers searched the motorhome, they found a woman's body with credit cards in the name of Megan Stedman and a tattoo matching the description of one worn by Stedman.

On Feb. 8, 2024, Foiles allegedly made a phone call from the Bonneville County Jail that was recorded, in which he admitted to killing Stedman in Bozeman.

The affidavit states that Foiles also admitted to killing Stedman's dog, Cali. He also faced a charge of aggravated animal cruelty, along with charges of deliberate homicide, identity theft, tampering with evidence, violating a no-contact order, and obstructing a peace officer.

According to court documents, Foiles admitted to killing her while being questioned by police in Idaho Falls a few weeks later.

