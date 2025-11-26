'We Can Dudas': Remembering the runner behind Huffing for Stuffing

BOZEMAN — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while some people look forward to turkey or football, many in Bozeman anticipate the beloved Huffing for Stuffing race. The event has become a cherished holiday tradition — but it all began with one man’s passion for running.

Mia Dudas moved to Bozeman in 2004, not realizing she would soon meet the love of her life, John Dudas.

“I remember being at a potluck — a running club potluck — and mentioning that I had broken up with my boyfriend,” Mia said. “I saw his face, and I said, ‘Uh oh.’”

About a year and a half later, the couple married, had two boys, and built a life together. For John, running was more than a hobby.

“For him, it was his identity,” Mia said.

John ran his first marathon — the Boston Marathon — in 2002. After moving to Bozeman in 2004, he was surprised to learn there was no Thanksgiving run in the community.

“Coming from the East Coast, he had run many Thanksgiving events,” Mia said. “He was surprised that back in the early 2000s, there was no Thanksgiving event for Bozeman.”

John and his friends brainstormed ideas to change that. They posted an online survey to name the race, and someone suggested “Huffing and Puffing for Stuffing.” They tweaked the name, and Huffing for Stuffing was born.

In 2007, roughly 1,000 people gathered at the hospital for the inaugural race. The next year, it moved to the Museum of the Rockies as participation grew. By 2014, the race had become so large that John enlisted help from HRDC.

But in 2018, John faced his biggest challenge.

“Unfortunately, at age 49, he started having pain in his hips,” Mia said. “That’s when he had to stop running.”

Though he could no longer participate, John remained on the Huffing for Stuffing committee until 2023, when his health declined further.

“He had been developing rib cage pain, and it ended up being a 10-centimeter-long tumor in his esophagus,” Mia said. “He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, and we knew he wasn’t going to survive that.”

John passed away on May 29, 2025. This year’s Huffing for Stuffing will be Mia’s first without her running partner.

“I actually have been surprisingly well,” she said. “The kids are resilient. We’ve been keeping it silly at home, singing songs about the cats.”

The Bozeman community has rallied around her family. This year, supporters launched the “We Can Dudas” group, allowing participants to sign up under the name no matter what race they run, helping raise money for the family that has given so much to the community.

Over the years, Huffing for Stuffing has raised more than $1 million for HRDC.

“We’re very proud,” Mia said. “I don’t think he realized what a big impact he had. I like that the kids know of his impact. I hope it inspires them.”

To join the "We Can Dudas" group, visit the Huffing for Stuffing website here: https://www.huffingforstuffing.com/Race/MT/Bozeman/HuffingforStuffing

When registering, you can join the "We Can Dudas" group.