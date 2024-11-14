Renovations at HRDC's Colorado Apartments helping ensure quality, attainable housing for the elderly

BOZEMAN — It’s no secret—it is expensive to live in Gallatin County these days, which is why HRDC has been working to preserve affordable housing for seniors.

“When we moved in, we brought all our stuff. And all my pictures. You know, they’re my treasures,” says Marlene Smith.

Around 10 years ago, Marlene Smith moved into the Belgrade Colorado apartments with her husband, following their two kids and 10 grandkids. The apartments were affordable but had not been updated since 1998.

“For me, I’m really fussy, so it was really dated. But you know what? It worked for us at the time,” says Marlene.

But in the spring, Marlene got the heads up that she’d have to leave her apartment for a few months. She stayed with friends and family for the time being, and when she returned?

“The renovations. I mean, it’s really nice."

Marlene came home to a $668,000 renovation, funded mostly by a Montana Department of Commerce HOME program award. Some renovations included the parking lot, siding of the buildings, new appliances such as dishwashers, dryers, washing machines, and adding AC units.

“It really—it was time. You know, 2024 things were out. And we wanted to make sure people have access to, not just affordable housing, but quality housing,” says Lila Fishman, the Community Development Director with HRDC.

Fishman told me the Colorado apartments, which are strictly for low-income senior citizens, have eight 1-bedroom apartments. They rent for around $800 a month.

“It’s something that’s really not common in the market these days. We're seeing fewer and fewer apartments renting for less than $1,000 a month,” says Fishman.

And for senior citizens, who mostly rely on Social Security? It’s nearly impossible to live here. Considering the average social security check, according to AARP, is $1,595 a month. Which is why Fishman says preserving attainable housing for senior citizens is vital.

“It’s really important to have opportunities for people to have affordable housing in the communities that they have lived, worked, and been a part of their whole lives. This is home for people. And providing opportunities as people age is a really key part of building the kind of community that we all want to have,” says Fishman.

And for Marlene, whose husband passed away around six years ago, she tells me she wouldn’t be here without those opportunities.

“I’m really thankful that I've got this place. Could I move into an apartment that was like $1,000 a month? I mean, I could never afford it. It’s terrible,” says Marlene.